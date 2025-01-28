Margaret Walsh, Cromane Lower Killorglin and formerly of Derrylea, Oakpark, Tralee.

Margaret passed away peacefully, in the loving care of her family, on January 28th 2025. Forever loved and missed by her dear parents Una & Brendan, brothers and sister; Donal, Barry, Eoin & Catherine (Hoare), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, her dearly loved nieces & nephews; Emma, Ronan, Kate, David, Daragh, Tiernan, Beth & Bronagh, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

~ ~ ~ ~

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Thursday evening (Jan. 30th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 5pm - 7pm.

Funeral arriving Friday morning (Jan. 31st) to St. John's Church, Tralee at 11.30am , where the Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Réalt na Mara, Cromane.

Mass will be live streamed on

www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit UHK.

House Private Please

Advertisement

Margaret's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.