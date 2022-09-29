Advertisement

Margaret Taylor née Gleeson 

Sep 30, 2022 15:09 By receptionradiokerry
Margaret Taylor née Gleeson 

Margaret Taylor née Gleeson

16 Corbry Estate, Glin Co.Limerick and formally of Tullahinell, Asdee Co.Kerry

 

September 29th 2022

Predeceased by her husband Peter

Sadly missed by her sons Michael, Brendan and Peter, daughters Sushy, Nora and Katie, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

 

May She Rest In Eternal Peace 

 

Reposing at her residence on Saturday evening (October 1st) from 5pm to 7pm.

Followed by a private Cremation on Sunday (October 2nd) at 2pm in Shannon Crematorium.

Advertisement

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus