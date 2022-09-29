Margaret Taylor née Gleeson
16 Corbry Estate, Glin Co.Limerick and formally of Tullahinell, Asdee Co.Kerry
September 29th 2022
Predeceased by her husband Peter
Sadly missed by her sons Michael, Brendan and Peter, daughters Sushy, Nora and Katie, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
May She Rest In Eternal Peace
Reposing at her residence on Saturday evening (October 1st) from 5pm to 7pm.
Followed by a private Cremation on Sunday (October 2nd) at 2pm in Shannon Crematorium.
Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section.
