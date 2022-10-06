The death has occurred of Margaret Somers (née Moriarty)

Droum, Headford, Killarney and late of Gortagullane, Muckross, Killarney, Kerry, V93 E430

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry and in the company of her loving family. Beloved wife of Jerry, loving mother of Sinéad and much loved nana to Gearóid and Oisín. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, son-in-law Shane Lenihan, brothers Patrick, Timmy, James,John and Tom, her sisters Kathleen, Tina and Noreen, uncle Tim Looney, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

"May Her Gentle Soul She Rest In Peace"

Reposing at her family home, Droum, Headford, Killarney V93 E430 on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving at The Church of The Sacred Heart, Barraduff on Monday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Killaha Graveyard. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care. If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below.