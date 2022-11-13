Margaret Roche née Dennehy, The Nurseries, Toureenablaha, Brosna and formerly of Duagh Village, passed away peacefully at home, in the presence of her loving family, on Sunday, November 13th 2022.
Margaret is very sadly missed by her loving husband John, her adored children Elaine, John and Louise, Elaine’s husband Anthony Dennehy (Beaufort), precious grandchildren Ava and Adam, brothers John (Dublin) and Liam (Duagh), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, neighbours and friends.
Margaret is pre-deceased by her parents Bill and Eileen Dennehy.
Margaret’s family would like to express their gratitude to The Community Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry. May Margaret Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday, November 16th 2022 from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated on Thursday, November 17th at St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna at 11.00 a.m.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna Facebook page. Please click on this link.
Interment afterwards in The Old Cemetery, The Square, Brosna.
Family flowers only please. If you would like to donate to The Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry.
House private please.
Recommended
Joules Kenmare told to trade as normal amid company administration concernsNov 15, 2022 08:11
Successor chosen to replace councillor who resigned from Kerry Joint Policing Commitee after legal appeal failedNov 14, 2022 17:11
Killarney Gardaí advising of delays on Park Road following minor collisionNov 14, 2022 17:11
Search for missing Kerry woman extended to ScotlandNov 13, 2022 18:11
Gardaí in Tralee warn of fraud targeting teenagers on social mediaNov 14, 2022 17:11