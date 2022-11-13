Margaret Roche née Dennehy, The Nurseries, Toureenablaha, Brosna and formerly of Duagh Village, passed away peacefully at home, in the presence of her loving family, on Sunday, November 13th 2022.

Margaret is very sadly missed by her loving husband John, her adored children Elaine, John and Louise, Elaine’s husband Anthony Dennehy (Beaufort), precious grandchildren Ava and Adam, brothers John (Dublin) and Liam (Duagh), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, neighbours and friends.

Margaret is pre-deceased by her parents Bill and Eileen Dennehy.

Margaret’s family would like to express their gratitude to The Community Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry. May Margaret Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday, November 16th 2022 from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated on Thursday, November 17th at St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna Facebook page. Please click on this link.

Interment afterwards in The Old Cemetery, The Square, Brosna.

Family flowers only please. If you would like to donate to The Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry.

House private please.