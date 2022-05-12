Margaret (Rita) Hernon (née Flynn), Hillary Close, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kilconlea and Graigue, Abbeyfeale, who passed away peacefully at St. Ita’s Community Hospital, Newcastle West on Thursday, May 12th 2022.

Predeceased by her husband Willie, son Johnny, son-in-law Jerry O’Riordan and grand-daughter Brid Horgan, Rita is sadly missed by her sons Liam and Tom, daughters Susie and Ettie, son-in-law Tony, daughters-in-law Maureen and Una, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 5.00 p.m. until 7.00 p.m.

Removal from the funeral home on Monday at 10.30 a.m. to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Ita’s Hospital.

When attending the funeral and Requiem Mass please wear a mask and refrain from handshaking.