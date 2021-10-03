Margaret (Rita) Fitzgerald (Nee Barrett), Hazelwood Drive, Killarney and formerly of Glantane, Mallow.

Unexpectedly at her home, beloved wife of Noel, loving mother of Garrett and Leonard and much loved nana of Dylan and Faye. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, daughter-in-law Joanne, her sister Maisie, brothers Denis and Frankie, god children, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by her brother Donal.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6.00 pm to 7.00 pm for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass for Margaret (Rita) Fitzgerald née Barrett will take place on Wednesday morning at 10.30am in St Mary's Cathedral,

followed by burial in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass for Margaret (Rita) will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral