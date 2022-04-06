Margaret (Peig) Brosnan, formerly of Knocknagree, Co.Cork, Rock Road and St. Margaret’s Road, Killarney. On Thursday 7th April 2022, peacefully, surrounded by the attentive and caring staff at Kerry University Hospital. Margaret (Peig) predeceased by her father Tom, mother Mary and sisters Betty, Hannah and Eileen. Sadly missed by her brother Patrick and his wife Ann (New York). Lovingly remembered by her niece and nephews, extended family in the United States of America, cousins, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.
May Peig Rest In Peace.
Reposing on Monday, 11th April, at O'Leary’s Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree (Eircode P51 WD63), from 6pm – 7.30pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday, 12th April, at Christ the King Church, Knocknagree, at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Peig’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.ipcamlive.com/5f4127a47386c
