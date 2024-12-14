Margaret (Peggy) Wallace (née Stackpoole), Kinnard, Glin, Co. Limerick, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on December 13th 2024.

Predeceased by her parents John and Catherine Stackpoole and sister Kitty O'Sullivan. Margaret (Peggy) will be sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, daughters Mary, Kathleen (Broderick) and Margaret (O'Connor), sons John, Thomas and James, daughters-in-law Ruth, Maryann and Edel, sons-in-law Willie Broderick and Pat O'Connor, sister Mary O'Kelly (Reens, Ardagh), sister-in-law Margaret Wallace, brother-in-law Tony O'Sullivan; Margaret's grandchildren Maggie, Ellen-Rose, Paddy, Lily-Anna, John, James, Johanna, Megan, Maura, Kathleen, James, Sheagh, Padraic, Ella, Miriam, Ciallin, Robyn and Cara, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Margaret Rest in Peace

Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin this Sunday evening (15th December) from 4pm until 6pm.

Requiem Mass for Margaret (Peggy) Wallace (née Stackpoole) will take place on Monday at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin.

Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

Mass will be live-streamed on churchservices.tv/glin