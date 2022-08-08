Margaret ‘Peggy’ Smith née O' Connor, London & formerly of Alohert, Beaufort.
Sadly missed by her loving daughter Margaret, son Eamonn, son-in-law Mike (Ashe), daughter-in-law Susanne, granddaughter Caragh, relatives & friends.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort tomorrow Wednesday (Aug 10th) at 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort.
Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-beaufort
Flowers are welcome or Donations if desired to The Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Foundation http://www.cdls.org.uk/
c/o Flynn's Funeral Directors Beaufort & Killorglin
