Margaret ‘Peggy’ Prendergast née Moriarty, Shanakeale, Keel, Castlemaine.

Peggy passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her beloved husband Den and her sister Doreen who passed away last year in Colorado, USA. Sadly missed by her loving sons & daughter; John, Richard, Michael & Helena, her dearly loved grandchildren Finbarr, Áine, Padraig, Mícheál & Jasmine, daughters-in-law Marie, Mary & Joan, Helena's partner Rob & Michael's partner Breda, sister Joan & her husband John (Smythe), brother John & his wife Phil, sister-in-law Philomena (O' Shea), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Wednesday evening (Nov. 1st) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5.00pm - 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Gobnait's Church Keel on Thursday afternoon (Nov. 2nd) for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to St. Joseph's Nursing Home or Palliative Care

Peggy's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time