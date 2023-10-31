Margaret ‘Peggy’ Prendergast née Moriarty, Shanakeale, Keel, Castlemaine.
Peggy passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her beloved husband Den and her sister Doreen who passed away last year in Colorado, USA. Sadly missed by her loving sons & daughter; John, Richard, Michael & Helena, her dearly loved grandchildren Finbarr, Áine, Padraig, Mícheál & Jasmine, daughters-in-law Marie, Mary & Joan, Helena's partner Rob & Michael's partner Breda, sister Joan & her husband John (Smythe), brother John & his wife Phil, sister-in-law Philomena (O' Shea), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing Wednesday evening (Nov. 1st) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5.00pm - 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Gobnait's Church Keel on Thursday afternoon (Nov. 2nd) for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired to St. Joseph's Nursing Home or Palliative Care
Peggy's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time
