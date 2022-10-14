Margaret (Peggy) O’Flaherty (née Cronin)

Old Marian Park, Tralee and formerly of Liscullane, Lixnaw

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (October 16th) from 5.00PM to 6.30PM.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday (October 17th) at 11.40AM for 12 Noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

House Private Please

Beloved wife of Derry and adored mother of Maura, Sinéad, Coleen and Níamh. Peggy passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Aperee Living (Ocean View Nursing Home), Camp, Tralee. Deeply regretted by her loving family – her husband, daughters, grandchildren Jessica, Alannah, Simon, Henry and Jamie, brother Seán, sisters Joan and Maureen, sons-in-law Tim, Declan and Adrian, sisters-in-law Nellie and Helen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, wide circle of friends and the community of Aperee Living.