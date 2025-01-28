Margaret (Peggy) O'Connor (née O'Brien), Creamery Stores, Knockataggle, Kilcummin and formerly of Fybough Castlemaine, passed peacefully in the company of her loving family.
Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Mairéad, Mary Jo, Laurence, Patrick, John Paul and Liam. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, son-in-law Dominic McNamara, daughters-in-law Angela,and Iulia, her grandchildren Danielle, Stephen, Claire, John, David and Daniel. Her sister-in-law Catherine, nieces Mary and Joanne, relatives neighbours and many friends.
"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney this Thursday, the 30th of January, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm.
Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Friday morning at 10:40am for Requiem Mass at 11:00am.
Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed HERE.
