Margaret Peggy O' Sullivan née O' Connor

May 25, 2022 15:05 By receptionradiokerry
BALLINABOUL CASTLEISLAND AND FORMERLY OF CURRANS FARRANFORE AND LUCAN DUBLIN

 REPOSING AT TANGNEY'S FUNERAL HOME CHURCH STREET CASTLEISLAND ON THURSDAY EVENING FROM 5/30PM TO 7PM .

REMOVAL FROM HER RESIDENCE ON FRIDAY MORNING AT 10/30AM

ARRIVING TO CASTLEISLAND PARISH CHURCH FOR REQUIEM MASS AT 11AM .

BURIAL AFTERWARS IN SCARTAGLEN CEMETERY . THE MASS WILL BE LIVESTREAMED ON WWW.CHURCHSERVICES.TV/CASTLEISLAND

