Margaret (Peggy) Mulvihill née Hobbert, Knockreagh, Listowel and formerly of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee passed away peacefully on the 18th of January surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents William and Hannah, her brothers James, William (Buster) and Mossie, her sisters Joanie, Elizabeth and Baby Ann. Beloved wife of Brendan, mother and best friend of Brenda, Seamus and Derek.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, her grandchildren Aaron and Conor, Derek’s partner Chris, her sister Teresa, her brother Patsy, her sister in laws, her brother in laws, nephews and nieces, extended family, kind neighbours, many friends and all in the Fuchsia Centre in Listowel. Her three beautiful loyal dogs Teddy, Bubbles and Buddy.

A special word of thanks to Mr. Syed Alam who went above and beyond for Peggy in the last ten days. We will be forever grateful for the care he showed to Peggy and the support to us as a family and to the incredible team of the Intensive Care Unit in University Hospital Kerry.

Rest in peace

Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral home Tralee, Tuesday 21st of January 2025 from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Funeral Cortége arriving to Our Lady of Fatima and Saint Senan Church, Irremore, Listowel, Wednesday 22nd January 2025 at 10.45am for Requiem Mass for Peggy, which will be live streamed on http://www.hogansfuneralhome.com will be celebrated at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in Killsinon Cemetery, Tralee Road.

House Strictly private

Enquiries to John O' Rahilly Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee.