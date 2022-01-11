Margaret (Peggy) Mulvihill (nee Hanrahan) of Asdee West, Listowel and formerly of Lenamore, Ballylongford.

Peggy died peacefully at home in the loving care of her heartbroken family on Tuesday morning, January 11th 2022. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Martin and Infant son, brother Paddy, sister's Mary and Helen. Peggy is sadly missed by her sons Eamon, Thomas, Martin Joseph, daughters Breda and Sarah-Ann, daughters-in law Anne, Catriona, Lisa, son-in law Liam, grandchildren Mary, Thomas, Kieran, Leanne, Megan, Eoin, Maura, Joseph, Gerard, Patrick, Christopher, Maggie, Sarah-Kate, great grandchild Molly-Mai, sisters Sadie, Joanie, Kate, brother John, sisters-in law Noan and Shelia, brothers-in law Tom, Pat, Frankie, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Margaret (Peggy's) remains will repose at her home in Asdee on Wednesday January 12th and Thursday January 13th for Family members, neighbours and close friends. Removal on Friday morning from her residence arriving at St Mary's Church Asdee for 11.30am Requiem Mass after which Peggy will be laid to rest in Ahavallen Cemetery Rusheen, Ballylongford.

Peggy's Funeral Mass will be live streamed - (Please Check back later for details of link)

Advertisement

It is respectfully requested that all those attending Peggy’s funeral would strictly maintain all social distancing guidelines, wear a face-mask and avoid shaking hands. Please respect and adhere to the HSE and Government guidelines at all times.