Margaret (Peggy) Mc Neice née O'Keeffe, Fair Hill, Killarney.

Beloved wife of the late James (Jimmy) and loving mother of Eileen, Juliette, Linda, George, Brenda, Patsy and Conor. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, sons-in-law Ger Galvin, Seán Kelly, Donal O'Donoghue, Padraig Moynihan and Paudie Dineen, daughter-in-law Annette, her 16 much loved grandchildren Pádraig, Muiréad, Laurence, Julie, Éilíse, James, Máiréad, Sarah, Denis, Marguerite, Sinéad, Ailbhe, Laura, Fiona, David and Caoimhe and her great-granddaughter Aoibhe, her sister Kathleen Burke (Ballineen, Co. Cork), sisters-in-law Carmel O'Keeffe (Killarney), Lynn O'Keeffe (USA) and Ena McNeice (Tralee), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Predeceased by her parents Con and Julia, her sisters Sr. Brenda and Mary and brothers Danno, Con and Seán.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass for Margaret (Peggy) McNeice née O'Keeffe will take place on Saturday morning at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

Family flowers only by request,

donations if desired to the Killarney First Responders

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral