Margaret (Peggy) Jones (née Lovett), Doon Road, Ballybunion and Lixnaw.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Margaret (Peggy) Jones (née Lovett) on 29th May at UHK. Predeceased by her husband Michael, daughter Connie, grand-son Denis and great-grandson Devin. Beloved mother to Ann Marie, Mary, Tom, John, sons-in-law / partner Michael, Jim and Paddy. Daughters-in-law Ann and Hilda. Deeply missed by her grandchildren Lorraine, Micheál, Stephanie, Wayne, Michael, Hillary and Erica, great-grandchildren Aaron, Heidi, Hazel, Aoibhinn, Ella, Lucy and Tadhg. Also regretted by her relatives, neighbours and many friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion, from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, 31st May. Arriving by funeral cortege from her home on Doon Road to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, Thursday 1st June, for Mass at 11am, followed by burial at Killehenny Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion

Advertisement

Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to Palliative Care, UHK.