Margaret (Peggy) Hickey (née Tangney)

And formerly of Gerahmeen, Black Valley, Beaufort.

Peggy passed away peacefully on the 21st of January in the wonderful care of the staff of Killarney Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of Timmy. Sadly missed by her brother Bobby, sister-in-law Mary, nieces Maria and Martina, nephews Kieran and Owen, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Peggy is pre-deceased by her sister Maureen.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Thursday, the 23rd January, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place at 12:00 noon on Friday followed by burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Peggy's family would like to thank the staff of Killarney Nursing Home and all of Peggy's fantastic home help carers over the last number of years.