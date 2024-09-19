Margaret (Peggy) Hallissey (née Egan)

Margaret (Peggy) Hallissey (nee Egan) (Toreenhone, Blackwater, Killarney, Co Kerry and formerly of Droumlusk, Blackwater, Co Kerry). On the 18th of September, 2024 Margaret (Peggy) passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of University Hospital Kerry and in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Cherished mother of Abina (Hurley), Dominic, Mike, Jerry, Jack, Mary (O' Sullivan), Gerard (Jer) and the late Denis. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Abby Egan, her brother Alex, sisters Mary and Bridie. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Sheila, Eithna, Margaret, Christina and Nora, sons-in-law Jerry and Stephen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Her Kind and Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday evening (September 20th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Margaret (Peggy) will take place on Saturday morning (September 21st) at 11.00am in Direendaragh Church followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery.

Margaret (Peggy's) family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.