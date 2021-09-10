Margaret (Peggie) Gannon

Cahirdown, Listowel.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday from 4 to 6 pm for family and close friends.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Monday morning at 11:15 am where the Requiem Mass for Margaret (Peggie) will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.
Beloved wife of the late Fonsie and dearest mother of Renee, Valerie and the late Barry and sister of the late Irene and Freddie.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Rhona, Avril, Kerrie, Lyndsey, Gill and Gavin, great-grandchildren Max, Mia, Jamie and Sadie, sons-in-law Mick (McGinn) and Conor (Dowd), grandsons-in-law Frank, Declan, Traolach and Kevin, nieces, nephews, relatives, carers, neighbours and friends.
