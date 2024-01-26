Margaret Peg Sweeney of Dooks, Glenbeigh & Fr. Corridan Centre, Rathmore. Margaret passed away peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of University Hospital Kerry, on January 25th 2024. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Breda & brother Donal, brother-in-law Patrick O'Sullivan, her adored nieces & nephews Margaret, Bridget, Patrick & Timothy, her dearly loved grandnieces & grandnephew Ailish, Róisín, Bella & Benjamin. Margaret's husband James Cronin & Bridget's partner J.D., relatives, neighbours & her dear friends and the staff and residents of Fr. Corridan Centre, Rathmore & Kerry Parents & Friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Sunday evening (Jan. 28th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin, from 2pm - 4pm Requiem Mass on Monday morning (Jan. 29th) in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore, at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcn.live/camera/st-josephs-church-rathmore

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to The Kerry Parents and Friends Association.