Margaret (Peg) O' Callaghan, nee Monaghan, 4 Killowen Cottages, Kenmare, formerly of Cherry Hill, Kells, Co Meath.

On the 14th of September, 2024, Margaret passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Bantry General Hospital and in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Donal. Cherished mother of Mary and Anthony. Adoring grandmother of Aaron, Keelan, Evan, Robyn, Ben, Luke and great-grandmother of Éanna. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Moya Monaghan and her sisters Kathleen and Lena.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by her son, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughter-in-law Siobhán, son-in-law Marc, granddaughter-in-law Kathy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Her Kind and Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Monday evening (September 16th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Margaret (Peg) will take place on Tuesday morning (September 17th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie/ followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery.

Margaret (Peg's) family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.