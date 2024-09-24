Advertisement

Margaret “Pearl” Stack

Margaret “Pearl” Stack

Margaret “Pearl” Stack of Ferndene, Greenville, Listowel and formerly Dublin and Irremore, Co. Kerry

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Pearl will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Family information-  Beloved sister of Máire and dearest aunt of Jerome, Siobhán, Rosalie, Billy, Eileen and sister of the late Pascal and Billy. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister-in-law Peggy Buckley, cousin Agnes, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

 

