Margaret O'Sullivan nee Brogan, Threegneeves Currow Killarney and formerly of Ballycastle Co. Mayo and New York , Passed peacefully at home on October 24th 2024 in the presence and care of her loving husband and family .

Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Bridget Brogan and sister of the late Mary and Frances. Sadly missed by her loving husband Maurice , her brothers Tommy, Séan and Pat, sisters Josephine, Christine and Linda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends here in Ireland and in New York.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing At Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Sunday, October 27th, from 4:30pm to 6pm .

The Requiem Mass for Margaret O'Sullivan nee Brogan will be celebrated in Currow Church on Monday morning at 11am followed by burial in Scartaglen Cemetery.

Mass will be livestreamed on Churchservices.tv

House Private Please.