Margaret O'Mahony née O'Donoghue, Holy Cross Gardens, Killarney and late of St. Brendan’s Terrace, Killarney and Millstreet, Co. Cork.

Dearly loved mother of Joanne and Edward and adored grandmother of Adam, Jamie, Katelynn, Evan and Liam. Very sadly missed by her loving family, her children and their father Martin, son-in-law Patrick O'Leary, Adams partner Chloe, her sisters Breda Lyne and Helen Fryday, brothers Seán and Donal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Margaret and her brother Eamon.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10.30am in St Mary's Cathedral, followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral