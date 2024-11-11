Advertisement

Margaret O’Mahony nee Buckley.

Margaret O’Mahony nee Buckley.

Margaret O’Mahony nee Buckley Cahereen Heights Castleisland and formerly of Barrack Street Castleisland and Knockaclarrig Rahea.

Reposing at Tangney s Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland tomorrow Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm .

Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 10/30 am.   Arriving to Castleisland Parish Church , where the Requiem Mass for Margaret O Mahony nee Buckley will be celebrated at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland.  The Mass will be live-streamed on church services .tv

Family flowers only. Donations to Palliative Care c/o Tangneys Funeral home .

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE

Rest In Peace

