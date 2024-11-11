Margaret O’Mahony nee Buckley Cahereen Heights Castleisland and formerly of Barrack Street Castleisland and Knockaclarrig Rahea.
Reposing at Tangney s Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland tomorrow Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm .
Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 10/30 am. Arriving to Castleisland Parish Church , where the Requiem Mass for Margaret O Mahony nee Buckley will be celebrated at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland. The Mass will be live-streamed on church services .tv
Family flowers only. Donations to Palliative Care c/o Tangneys Funeral home .
HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE
Advertisement
Rest In Peace
Recommended
Man to appear before court charged in connection with alleged serious assault in TraleeNov 11, 2024 18:16
Ruud Van Nistelrooy leaves Manchester UnitedNov 11, 2024 17:47
Leinster U16 and Ulster U18 crowned 2024 Girls Inter Provincial Winners as Leinster Boys force competition to go down to the final day.Nov 11, 2024 16:57
Kerry Racing NewsNov 11, 2024 16:53
Man sentenced to six years in prison with last 18 months suspended for South Kerry explosives and firearms possessionNov 11, 2024 16:54