Margaret O’Keeffe née Gleeson, Portmagee.

Margaret O’Keeffe died peacefully at home, surrounded by members of her loving family, on 15th September 2022. Predeceased by her beloved husband Brendan. Dearly loved and cherished by her children Dermot, Gerard, Brian, David, Elaine, Seán, Caitríona and Brendan, her grandchildren Ryan, Evan, Adrian, Clíona, Ciara, Owen, Gavin, Ailish, Aoife, Leah, Sophia, Ava, Olivia, Emma, and Noah, and her great-grandchild Declan. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Alice, Mary and Ena and brothers Georgie, Willie, John and Pat, by her brothers in law, sisters in law, sons in law, daughters in law, partners, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Caherciveen on Sunday (18th September) from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem mass for Margaret will be celebrated at 11am on Monday 19th September 2022, in St.Patrick’s Church, Portmagee. Burial afterwards in Portmagee Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Community Palliative Care Nursing Team.