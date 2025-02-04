Margaret O’Connor (née Masterson), Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of Achill Island and London, passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry, with her family by her side, on Monday, 3rd February 2025. Margaret, loving wife of the late Francie and mother of the late Bernadette, is very sadly missed by her sons Maurice and John, daughter Patricia, daughters-in-law Karin and Sara, Patricia’s partner Juan, grandchildren Inbar, Daniel, Guy, Grace and Elsie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Friday, 7th February from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated in The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Saturday, 8th February at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-assumption-abbeyfeale Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.