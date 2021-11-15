Margaret O'Connor née Brandon, Coolnalaught, Listowel and late of Aughrim, Moyvane.

Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, son Christy and son-in-law Tom. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Patrick, Jimmy and Johnny, daughters Jane, Noreen and Margo, her 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, sisters Noreen and Mary, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Thursday morning at 11.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Margaret being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Murhur Cemetery, Moyvane.