Margaret O’Brien, Purt, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully in the presence of her cousin Margaret and in the care of St. Joseph’s Ward, Listowel Community Hospital on Saturday, 10th June 2023.

Margaret, sister of the late Denis and Noreen, is very sadly missed by her cousin Margaret Reidy and Paudie, all her other cousins, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at the home of her cousin Margaret Reidy, Upper Athea (V94 C64K) on Monday, 12th June from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortege will depart Upper Athea on Tuesday, 13th June at 10.00 a.m. and travel via Purt to arrive at The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Donations if desired in memory of Margaret to St. Joseph’s Ward, Listowel Community Hospital.