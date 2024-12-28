Advertisement

Margaret O' Brien

Dec 28, 2024 09:02 By receptionradiokerry
Margaret O' Brien of South Gerah, Sneem, Passed peacefully at University Hospital Kerry and surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her loving children John, Mary, Margaret, Michael, Jerry, Jimmy, Paddy, Denis, Stephen, Catherine and Nora, 20 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, relatives, extended family and friends. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, son Philip, mother Catherine and brother John.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Saturday (December 28th) from 5.30pm - with Rosary at 8pm.

Reposing at her home in South Gerah, Sneem Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Arrival at St. Michael’s Church, Sneem at 10am on Monday morning, Where the Requiem Mass for Margaret O' Brien will be celebrated at 10.30am – followed by burial in Sneem Cemetery

Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on: www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org

Park in Sneem village please, as transport will be provided from The Chemist in South Square

