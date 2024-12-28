Deeply regretted by her loving children John, Mary, Margaret, Michael, Jerry, Jimmy, Paddy, Denis, Stephen, Catherine and Nora, 20 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, relatives, extended family and friends. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, son Philip, mother Catherine and brother John.

Margaret O' Brien of South Gerah, Sneem, Passed peacefully at University Hospital Kerry and surrounded by her loving family.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Saturday (December 28th) from 5.30pm - with Rosary at 8pm.

Reposing at her home in South Gerah, Sneem Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Arrival at St. Michael’s Church, Sneem at 10am on Monday morning, Where the Requiem Mass for Margaret O' Brien will be celebrated at 10.30am – followed by burial in Sneem Cemetery

Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on: www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org

