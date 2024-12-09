The death has occurred of Margaret Murphy, Newquarter, Gneeveguilla, Margaret passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday 5th December, 2024. Predeceased by her parents Mick and Kit Murphy. Sadly missed by her sister Joan (Buckley, Berrings) and brothers Tim, Neily, Michael, Denis and John. sisters-in-law, Mary (Murphy), Mary (Buckley), Eileen (O'Connor), brother-in-law Michael Buckley, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree this evening (Mon) from 6.30pm to 8pm,
followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree.
Requiem Mass for Margaret Murphy will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 11am,
followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery
Enquiries to O'Leary Undertakers, Knocknagree.
