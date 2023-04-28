Margaret Moynihan nee O’Sullivan, Islanderagh, Rathmoreand formally of Renasup. On Friday 28th April, in her 94th year, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Junior (Francis) and predeceased by her siblings Joan, Nora, Tim and Michael. Dear mother of Joan (Howard), Mary (O Mahony), Phil (Noonan), Patsy (O Mahoney), Geraldine (McGinley). Sadly missed by her sister Breeda (O Brien), sons in law Gerald, Tim, Jimmy and Tony, grandchildren Deirdre, Francis, David, Carol, Pat, Marie, Thomas, Maggie, Linda, Siobhan, Evelyn, Muireann, Caoilfhionn and Mairead, and her seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours, friends and relatives.

May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence Islanderagh, Rathmore (P51 HY96) on Sunday 30th April from 3pm. Please be advised that a one-way system will be implemented from Lisseyconnor Cross to her residence and from her residence to Scrahangullane.

Advertisement

Margaret’s funeral cortège will depart her residence at 10am (1st May), via Scrahangullane to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Requiem Mass for Margaret will take place at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Margaret’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-josephs-church-rathmore