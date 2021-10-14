Margaret Moran (née Fitzgerald)

Tullamore, Listowel.
Reposing privately at her home for family.
Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, with the Requiem Mass for Margaret being celebrated at 11 a.m , with burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Under new Government guidelines, the capacity of the church is limited to 50%.
Beloved wife of the late Sean and mother of the late Dan. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Kathleen and Nora Mary, sons Johnny and Con, grandchildren Amy, Chloe, Aoife, Sean, Emma, Michael and Tracy, great-grandchildren Max and Maisie, sister Anne Reider, daughters-in-law Sally and Cathy, sons-in-law Danny and Robert, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
