MARGARET MCENTEE (née Healy)

Tullahinell, Ballylongford and formerly of The Naul, Co. Dublin.

Funeral Arrangements- Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on this Thursday 21st of April from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church Asdee. Requiem mass for Margaret will take place on Friday 22nd April at 11am. Followed by interment in Ahavallen Cemetery.

A walk through system is in place at the funeral home. Please wear a mask when attending the funeral. No handshaking please at any time during the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry. A collection box will also be in place at both the funeral home and church if you wish to donate.

April 20th 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the Palliative care team of Kerry University Hospital. Margaret is predeceased by her loving husband Hugh and their darling son Paul. Margaret is deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her son Noel and her daughters Anne and Catriona along with her grandchildren Paul, Eoin, Orlaith, Brian, Aoife, Maebh and Aidan and her sons in law Gerdy and Kieran, and her daughter in law, Mary. She is also missed by her great grandchildren and her brothers and sisters. May her kind and gentle soul rest in peace