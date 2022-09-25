Margaret Mc Carthy (née Doran), Rock Park Avenue, Tralee and formerly of Brosna.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan's Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Margaret’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

House Private Please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Friends of University Hospital Kerry via the following link Fundraiser by PJ Hayes : Friends of University Hospital Kerry (UHK) (gofundme.com)

Family Information: Husband J.P., daughter Lisa, son James, grandchildren Ava and Sive, brothers James and Eddie, sisters Catherine, Mary, Winnie, Sheila and Eileen, her aunt Sister Anthony, son-in-law Raymond, James’ partner Steve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.