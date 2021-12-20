Margaret Mc Carthy, Clogherane, Lauragh, Kenmare.

On the 21st of December, 2021, Margaret passed away peacefully in the tender care of the nurses and staff at Kenmare Nursing Home and in the presence of her loving family. Beloved sister of Sylvester (Bob). Predeceased by her parents Florence and Julia, brothers Michael and Felix, sisters Mary, Kay, Nora and Julie. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her brother, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare this evening from 7pm to 8pm.

Removal on Thursday morning from O’Connor’s Funeral Home to St. Killian’s Church, Lauragh for requiem mass at 11am.

Followed by burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery.