Margaret Mason Leen

Margart Mason Leen, Arabella, Ballymacelligott and formerly of Poulawaddra & Mason’s Bar, Castle Street, Tralee.

Margaret passed away peacefully in the wonderful and excellent care of the dedicated team in the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.

Pre-deceased by her parents Julia and James Mason, sisters Catherine and Mena.

Cherished mother of Billy, Mary and James and loving partner Aidan.

Dearly loved and missed by her family – sons, daughter, their father Billy, grandchildren Kayleigh, Cody, Meadow, Baby Billy Boy, Scarlett and Nathan, brother Charlie, sister Mary, aunt Mena, daughters-in-law Amy and Taz, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends especially Sinéad, Mary and Eamonn.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Friday morning at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Those who wish to offer their condolences to Margaret’s family can do so using the "Condolences" option below.

Family flowers only please.

Advertisement

Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry