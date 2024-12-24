Margaret Mary Horgan (nee Scannell), 12 Gortamullen Cottages, Kenmare, and formerly of Shanakiel, Rathcoole, Co Cork.

On the 24th of December, 2024, Margaret passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the Matron, Nurses and Staff of Kenmare Community Nursing Unit and surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Johnnie. Loving mother of Willie, Teddy, Marion, Jackie, Tina and Peggie. Predeceased by parents Bridget and John Scannell, her sister Noreen, brothers John, Jeremiah, Paddy-Joe and William, her granddaughter Aoife, great-grandchildren Abbie and Robin. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Kate (Cooney), daughters-in-law Margot, Nuala, and Mary, sons-in-law Jackie, Pat and Tim, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening (December 26th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass for Margaret will take place on Friday morning (December 27th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church Kenmare which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie/ followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Kenmare Community Nursing Unit.

Advertisement

Margaret's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.