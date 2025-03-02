Advertisement

Margaret Lyons (née O'Connor)

Margaret Lyons (née O'Connor), of Glenwilliam, Ballingarry, Co.Limerick and formerly of Knockalougha and Fealesbridge.

Peacefully at home on February 28th 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents John and Margaret, sisters Eileen and Mary, brothers Chris and Philip and sister-in-law Sheila.

Sadly missed by Jim her beloved husband of 59 years, her 9 heartbroken children, Elaine, Mairéad (Stritch), Julianna (Russell), Maurice, Sinéad (Heney), Alice (Callanan), John, James and Gráinne (Long), her 24 grandchildren Bríd, Tomás, Jamie, Caoimhe, Michael, Barry, Séamus, Pádraig, Aoife, Donncha, Ella, Cathal, James, Charlie, Eoghan, Noah, Ava, Amelia, Grace, Aoife, Jim, Lily, Liam and Aoibhí, sons-in-law Séamus, Graham, Aiden, Dave and Tony, daughters-in-law Fiona, Gemma and Caroline, brother-in-law Tom, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the family home in Glenwillam, Ballingarry (V94XH56) this Monday March 3rd, from 12pm to 6pm. Arriving on Tuesday at The Church Of The Immaculate Conception Ballingarry for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St.Mary's new cemetery.

Mass can be viewed here.

Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann.

