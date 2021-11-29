Margaret Lynch née Doyle, Marian Terrace, Killarney and late of Glena Cottage, Killarney
Beloved wife of the late Mick and much loved daughter of the late Daniel and Ellen. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, brothers Pat, Bernard and John, sisters Dolly, Mary, Una and Phil, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, her step family and her step grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends. Predeceased by her sisters Sheila, Aileen and Anne and her brothers Michael, Dominic, Gerry and Danny.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney, on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Muckross Abbey Graveyard. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Polio Fellowship of Ireland.
