Margaret Larkin née Moriarty, Mountain Close, Balloonagh, Tralee.

Margaret died on Thursday 12th May 2022. Predeceased by her brothers Robert, Patrick, Michael and Noel. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her family, her daughters Celia (UK) and Christina, her sons Anthony (UK), Vincent (UK) and Robert (USA), her adored grandchildren Evan, Calum, Anabelle, Tait, Aleya, Kayden, Louie, Faye and Alivia, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday, 20th May 2022, from 7.00pm to 8.30pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home 9.15am on Saturday 21st May, arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee, for 10.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.