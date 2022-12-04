Margaret Kavanagh née Brick, Castledrum, Castlemaine and formerly of Ballincullig, Kielduff, Tralee.
Reposing on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine followed by removal to St. Gobnait's Church Keel arriving at 8pm.
Requiem Mass for Margaret Kavanagh née Brick will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon.
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on www.churchmedia .tv
