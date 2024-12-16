Margaret Gurnett née McCarthy of Doon North, Tralee and formerly Banna East, Ardfert, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness on 14th December 2024, cherished wife of J.P., devoted mother of Damien, Lorraine, Fidelma and the late Seán and adored grandmother of Seán.
Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her brothers Tim, John & Florrie, sisters Mary, Eileen, Lily, Bridie, Ann, Josephine, Philomena & Teresa, uncle Patrick, auntie Josie, son-in-law Colin, daughter-in-law Laura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.15 am where the Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
House private please.
