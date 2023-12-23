Margaret Griffin of Railway Terrace,Tralee. Passed away peacefully on 22nd December 2023. In the loving care of the Kerry University Hospital Staff & her family. Predeceased by her mom Mary, dad Michael & her brother Connie. Sadly Missed by her sister Mary, brothers Michael & Pat, nieces Anne, Marie, Michelle, Elaine, Jenny & Laura, Nephews, Keith, Neil & Gary, sister in law Frances, brother in law Jackie, neighbours, relatives & friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing in The Rose Chapel, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday, 26th December, from 7:00pm to 8:30pm. Funeral Cortége arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee, Wednesday, 27th December, at 9:30am for requiem mass at 10:00am for Margaret which will be live streamed on https://www.stjohns.ie. Burial afterwards in Camp New Cemetery.
Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to, Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
