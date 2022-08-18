Margaret Flynn née Hickey N.T.

Knocknaboul, Ballydesmond

Funeral Details: Reposing at Killamaster, Carlow (R93 VH00), from 4pm to 6pm on Saturday the 20th of August. Reposing at Tarrant’s Funeral Home Ballydesmond on Sunday the 21st of August from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral mass in St. Patrick’s church, Ballydesmond, on Monday the 22nd at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Family Information: Flynn N.T., Knocknaboul Ballydesmond, on the 18th of August 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow, Margaret née Hickey, beloved wife of Denis, precious mother to Michael and Andy, dear sister to Bina and the late Dónal. Margaret will be deeply missed by her daughters-in-law Isabel and Annette, adored grandchildren Connor, Fiona, Darren, Ash and Dervla, sister-in-law Margaret Hickey, nieces, nephews, relatives, and many friends, with special thanks to Siobhán for her love and care.