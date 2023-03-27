Margaret Fletcher (Nee Sheahan)

Late of Liffey View Stud, Blessington, Co. Wicklow and William Street, Listowel. Peacefully at her home in the company of her family. Beloved wife of the late John and dearly loved sister of Anna Walshe (Listowel), Catherine Boyle (Seattle, USA) and the late Maureen O'Doherty (Carlow), Sheila O'Doherty (Milltown), Donal (Killarney) and Tommy (Listowel). Sadly missed by her family, sisters-in-law Alice and Mary, brother-in-law Tom, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 7.15pm to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Listowel on Friday morning at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am The Requiem Mass for Margaret will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-church-listowel. Burial afterwards in St Corbans Cemetery, Naas, Co Kildare (arriving at 4.00pm approx). Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.