Margaret Deane née O’Shea

Margaret Deane (nee O’Shea) of Behenagh, Camp, Tralee and formerly of Listry;

Margaret died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on 10th October 2022, beloved wife of Patrick and dear mother of Anthony, Laura and Jonathan. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Gerardine, Maura and Deirdre, brothers Kevin and Denis, uncles Dinny and Christy, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday 13th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Camp on Thursday morning at 10.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. Interment afterwards in Camp Cemetery.

Advertisement

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.