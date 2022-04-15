Margaret Cregan née Walsh

Margaret Cregan nee Walsh

Doon East Ballybunion & formerly Tarmons Tarbert

Margaret's funeral cortege will leave Doon East for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Johns Church, Ballybunion.

Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery ( St. John `s )

Family Information: The death has occurred of Margaret Cregan, Doon East, Ballybunion, in St. Joseph`s, Listowel Community Hospital, in the company of her loving family. Margaret is pre-deceased by her loving husband Jerry and her daughter Breda. Margaret will be sadly missed by her son, Eamonn, her grandson, Dara, her granddaughter, Ellie, Eamonn's partner Ela, her daughter-in-law, Siobhán, her other relatives and friends