Margaret Christina Crosbie née Shanahan, Clough, Doon and formerly of Tylough, Kielduff, Tralee; died peacefully on 11th January 2025, beloved wife of the late Joe and dearest mother of Doreen, Margo, Patrick, Mary, Catherine, Anna and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law John, Liam and Tadhg, daughters-in-law Marie and Mary Claire, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her son Michael’s residence in Clough, Doon (V92 DW7Y), Tralee on Tuesday (14th January) from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our

Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Chrissie will be celebrated at 11 a.m.

(streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.